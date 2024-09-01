Рак навколоносових пазух

Paranasal sinus cancer is rare. It usually is squamous cell carcinoma but can also be adenocarcinoma, and it occurs most often in the maxillary and ethmoid sinuses. In most cases its cause is not known, symptoms develop late, and survival is generally poor.

(See also Overview of Head and Neck Tumors.)

Although rare in the United States, paranasal sinus cancer is more common in Japan and among the Bantu people of South Africa (1). Males over 40 years are affected most often.

The cause is uncertain, but chronic sinusitis is not believed to be a cause. Human papillomavirus (HPV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) may play a role in some cases. Risk factors include

Regular inhalation of certain types of wood, leather, and metal dust

Smoking tobacco

Symptoms and Signs of Paranasal Sinus Cancer Because the sinuses provide room for the cancer to grow, symptoms usually do not develop until the cancer is well advanced. The following symptoms result from local pressure of the cancer on adjacent structures: Pain

Nasal obstruction and discharge

Epistaxis

Diplopia

Ear pain or fullness

Facial paresthesias

Loose maxillary teeth below the affected sinus Tumor is sometimes visible in the oral or nasal cavities.

Diagnosis of Paranasal Sinus Cancer Endoscopy, with biopsy

CT and MRI Endoscopy, CT, and MRI are most often used to locate and help stage the tumor. Biopsy confirms the cell type. Staging, which includes assessing tumor spread to the brain, face, neck, lungs, and lymph nodes, helps determine treatment.

Treatment of Paranasal Sinus Cancer Surgery

Often radiation

Treatment for most early-stage paranasal sinus cancers is complete surgical excision (1). Recent advances in surgical techniques, particularly endoscopic techniques, can sometimes achieve complete tumor excisions, spare surrounding tissues, and achieve reconstruction. If risk of recurrence is high, radiation therapy is given postoperatively. If surgical excision is not realistic or would cause excessive morbidity, radiotherapy plus chemotherapy may be used. In some cases, chemotherapy is given to shrink the tumor; if the tumor responds well to the chemotherapy, it is resected surgically. If not, the tumor can be treated with radiation.