Numerous tumor types, both benign and malignant, originate in the jaw. Symptoms are swelling, pain, tenderness, and unexplained tooth mobility; some tumors are discovered on routine dental radiographs, whereas others are found on routine examinations of the oral cavity and teeth. Treatment depends on location and tumor type. Benign tumors may be observed and may not need surgical excision, although most tumors require resection with possible reconstruction.

(See also Overview of Head and Neck Tumors.)

If not initially detected on radiographs, jaw tumors are diagnosed clinically because their growth causes swelling of the face, palate, or alveolar ridge (the part of the jaw supporting the teeth). They can also cause bone tenderness and severe pain.

Bony outgrowths, termed exostoses (torus palatinus, torus mandibularis), may develop on the palate or mandible. These are common growths and may prompt concerns about cancer, although they are benign and of concern only if they interfere with dental care or function of the submandibular gland. When on the palate, they are in the midline and have intact, smooth mucosa.

Torus Mandibularis Сховати деталі A benign growth of the lingual aspect of the mandible is visible here on the left side of the patient's mouth. © Springer Science+Business Media

Піднебінний валик Сховати деталі Torus palatinus is a common bony hard mass that occurs along the midline of the hard palate (often bilaterally, as is visible here). DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Злоякісні пухлини щелепи The most common tumor of the mandible and maxilla is squamous cell carcinoma invading the bone through dental sockets. These can involve any portion of the intraoral mandible or maxilla. Osteosarcoma, giant cell tumor, Ewing tumor, multiple myeloma, and metastatic tumors may affect the jaw. Treatment is the same as for those tumors in other bony sites. Плоскоклітинна карцинома (ураження ясен) Сховати деталі Gingival examination of this patient showed evidence of squamous cell carcinoma. Imaging studies showed invasion of the mandible. © Springer Science+Business Media Плоскоклітинна карцинома нижньої щелепи Сховати деталі This image of a mandible invaded by squamous cell carcinoma shows a soft tissue mass (arrowhead) and bone destruction (arrow). © Springer Science+Business Media