Як виконати дренаж паратонзилярного абсцесу

A headlamp is essential because it allows the use of both hands: one to perform the needle aspiration and the other to depress the tongue with a tongue blade.

For needle aspiration, to limit depth of penetration, some clinicians cut off the distal 1 cm of the plastic needle sheath and replace it over the needle, thus leaving only 1 cm of needle protruding. Tape the sheath onto the syringe so it does not fall off and become aspirated.