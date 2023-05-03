Загальні відомості про порушення нюху та смаку

Although abnormal taste sensations may be due to mental disorders, local causes should always be sought. Glossopharyngeal and facial nerve integrity can be determined by testing taste on both sides of the dorsum of the tongue with sugar, salt, vinegar (sour), and quinine (bitter).

Drying of the oral mucosa caused by heavy smoking, Sjögren syndrome, radiation therapy of the head and neck, or desquamation of the tongue can impair taste, and various medications (eg, those with anticholinergic properties, vincristine) alter taste. In all instances, the gustatory receptors are diffusely involved.

When limited to one side of the tongue (eg, in Bell palsy), ageusia (loss of the sense of taste) is rarely noticed. Sudden loss of taste may be an early symptom of COVID-19, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

Distortions of taste (dysgeusia) may be caused by gingivitis, xerostomia, or many of the same conditions that also result in loss of smell. Dysgeusia may also be caused by some medications, such as the following: