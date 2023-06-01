Зоонозні захворювання шкіри

Contagious ecthyma (contagious pustular dermatitis) is caused by orf virus, a poxvirus that infects ruminants (most often sheep and goats). Farmers, veterinarians, zoo caretakers, and others with direct animal contact are at risk.

The cutaneous findings pass through 6 stages that together last about 1 week:

Stage 1 (papular): A single red edematous papule on a finger (most commonly right index finder)

Stage 2 (target): A larger nodule with a red center surrounded by a white ring with a red periphery

Stage 3 (acute): A rapidly growing, infected-looking tumor

Stage 4 (regenerative): A nodule with black dots covered with a thin transparent crust

Stage 5 (papillomatous): A nodule with a surface studded with small projections

Stage 6 (regressive): A flattened nodule with a thick crust

Patients can develop regional adenopathy, lymphangitis, and fever.

Diagnosis of contagious ecthyma is by history of contact; differential diagnosis is extensive depending on the stage of the lesion. Acute lesions must be differentiated from milker’s nodules, Mycobacterium marinum infection (see Cutaneous disease), and other bacterial infections; regressed lesions must be differentiated from cutaneous tumors, such as Bowen disease or squamous cell carcinoma.

Lesions spontaneously heal; no treatment is necessary.