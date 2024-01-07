Епідемічний висипний тиф

Doxycycline

Primary treatment of epidemic typhus is doxycycline until the patient improves, has been afebrile for 24 to 48 hours, and has received treatment for at least 7 days. For patients who do not tolerate doxycycline, desensitization is recommended.

Although some tetracyclines can cause tooth staining in children < 8 years of age, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that a course of doxycycline is warranted (1). Research indicates that short courses of doxycycline (5 to 10 days, as used for rickettsial disease) can be used in children without causing tooth staining or weakening of tooth enamel (2).

Chloramphenicol is second-line treatment. Oral chloramphenicol is not available in the United States, and its use can cause adverse hematologic effects, which requires monitoring of blood indices.

Severely ill patients with epidemic typhus may have a marked increase in capillary permeability in later stages; thus, IV fluids should be given cautiously to maintain blood pressure while avoiding worsening pulmonary and cerebral edema.