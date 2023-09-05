Кондилярна гіперплазія нижньої щелепи

Mandibular condylar hyperplasia is a disorder of unknown etiology characterized by persistent or accelerated growth of the condyle when growth should be slowing or ended. Growth eventually stops without treatment.

(See also Overview of Temporomandibular Disorders.)

Slowly progressive unilateral enlargement of the head and neck of the condyle causes crossbite malocclusion, facial asymmetry, and shifting of the midpoint of the chin toward the unaffected side. The patient may appear prognathic. The lower border of the mandible is often convex on the affected side. Chondroma and osteochondroma may cause similar symptoms and signs, but they grow more rapidly and may cause even greater asymmetric condylar enlargement.

Diagnosis of Mandibular Condylar Hyperplasia Plain x-rays

Usually cone beam CT On plain x-rays, the temporomandibular joint may appear normal, or the condyle may be proportionally enlarged and the mandibular neck elongated. Cone beam CT is usually done to determine whether bone growth is generalized, which confirms the diagnosis, or localized to a particular part of the condyle. If growth is localized, a biopsy may be necessary to distinguish between tumor and hyperplasia.