Як виконувати катетеризацію променевої артерії за допомогою ультразвукового контролю

Check that the ultrasound machine is configured and functioning correctly: Set the machine to 2-D mode or B mode. Ensure that the screen image correlates with the spatial orientation of the probe as you are holding and moving it. The side-mark on the probe corresponds to a marker dot/symbol on the ultrasound screen. Adjust the screen settings and probe position if needed to attain an accurate left-right orientation.

Do a preliminary ultrasound inspection (nonsterile) of the area to determine whether the site is suitable for cannulation. Use a transverse (cross-sectional, short-axis) view, and set the depth until the radius is just visualized at the far field of the screen (depth markers are displayed on the side of the screen). Adjust the gain on the console so that the blood vessels are anechoic (appear black on the ultrasound screen) and the surrounding tissues are gray. Arteries are generally smaller, thick-walled, and round (rather than thin-walled and ovoid) and are less easily compressed (by pressing the probe against the skin) than veins. After identifying the radial artery, adjust the depth so that it is positioned in the middle third of the screen.

Use color Doppler mode to identify a patent lumen and spectral Doppler mode to identify pulsatile blood flow in the artery.

Some clinicians do the Allen test to determine whether there is sufficient collateral flow through the ulnar artery to perfuse the hand if the catheter occludes the radial artery. While the patient makes a tight fist, digitally compress both the ulnar and radial arteries. While continuing arterial compression, have the patient open the fist and spread the fingers, which should display a blanched palm and fingers. Then, release ulnar artery compression while maintaining radial artery compression. If the hand and fingers on the radial side reperfuse within 5 to 10 seconds, collateral circulation is considered adequate. Alternatively, ascertain the presence of ulnar artery flow by palpation or Doppler evaluation.