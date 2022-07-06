Взаємодія лікарських засобів

skip to main content
ЗаShalini S. Lynch, PharmD, University of California San Francisco School of Pharmacy
Переглянуто/перевірено лип. 2022

Drug interactions are changes in a drug’s effects due to recent or concurrent use of another drug or drugs (drug-drug interactions), ingestion of food (drug-nutrient interactions), or ingestion of dietary supplements (dietary supplement-drug interactions).

    A drug-drug interaction may increase or decrease the effects of one or both drugs. Clinically significant interactions are often predictable and usually undesired (see Some Drugs With Potentially Serious Drug-Drug Interactions). Adverse effects or therapeutic failure may result. Rarely, clinicians can use predictable drug-drug interactions to produce a desired therapeutic effect. For example, coadministration of lopinavir and ritonavir to patients with HIV infection results in altered metabolism of lopinavir and increases serum lopinavir concentrations and effectiveness.

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Деякі препарати з потенційно серйозними лікарськими взаємодіями*

    Mechanism

    Examples

    Narrow margin of safety†

    Antiarrhythmic drugs (eg, quinidine)

    Antineoplastic drugs (eg, methotrexate)

    Digoxin

    Lithium

    Theophylline

    Warfarin

    Extensive metabolism by certain hepatic enzymes

    Alprazolam

    Amitriptyline

    Atorvastatin

    Carbamazepine

    Clozapine

    Corticosteroids

    Cyclosporine

    Diazepam

    HIV protease inhibitors

    Imipramine

    Lovastatin

    Midazolam

    Olanzapine

    Phenytoin

    Sildenafil

    Simvastatin

    Tacrolimus

    Tadalafil

    Theophylline

    Triazolam

    Vardenafil

    Warfarin

    Inhibition of certain hepatic enzymes‡

    Aprepitant

    Boceprevir

    Cimetidine

    Ciprofloxacin

    Clarithromycin

    Cobicistat

    Conivaptan

    Diltiazem

    Erythromycin

    Fluconazole

    Fluoxetine

    Fluvoxamine

    Itraconazole

    Ketoconazole

    Paroxetine

    Posaconazole

    Ritonavir

    Telaprevir

    Telithromycin

    Verapamil

    Voriconazole

    Induction of certain hepatic enzymes

    Barbiturates (eg, phenobarbital)

    Bosentan

    Carbamazepine

    Efavirenz

    Phenytoin

    Rifabutin

    Rifampin

    St. John’s wort

    * Any drug to be used concurrently with one of these drugs should be thoroughly evaluated for possible interactions.

    † Even when used alone, these drugs may have serious adverse effects. Concurrent use of another drug that increases the action of these drugs further increases risk of adverse effects. For additional research on potential drug-drug interactions, consult a reliable source, such as the Drug.com Drug Interaction Checker.

    ‡ Inhibition also can occur after ingestion of grapefruit products.

    In therapeutic duplication, 2 drugs with similar properties are taken at the same time and have additive effects. For example, taking a benzodiazepine for anxiety and another benzodiazepine at bedtime for insomnia may have a cumulative effect, leading to toxicity.

    Drug interactions involve

    In pharmacodynamic interactions, one drug alters the sensitivity or responsiveness of tissues to another drug by having the same (agonistic) or a blocking (antagonistic) effect. These effects usually occur at the receptor level but may occur intracellularly.

    In pharmacokinetic interactions, a drug usually alters absorption, distribution, protein binding, metabolism, or excretion of another drug. Thus, the amount and persistence of available drug at receptor sites change. Pharmacokinetic interactions alter magnitude and duration, not type, of effect. They are often predicted based on knowledge of the individual drugs or detected by monitoring drug concentrations or clinical signs.

    Мінімізація взаємодії лікарських засобів

    Clinicians should know all of their patients’ current drugs, including drugs prescribed by other clinicians and all over-the-counter drugs, herbal products, and nutritional supplements. Asking patients relevant questions about diet and alcohol consumption is recommended. The fewest drugs in the lowest doses for the shortest possible time should be prescribed. The effects, desired and undesired, of all drugs taken should be determined because these effects usually include the spectrum of drug interactions. If possible, drugs with a wide safety margin should be used so that any unforeseen interactions do not cause toxicity.

    Patients should be observed and monitored for adverse effects, particularly after a change in treatment; some interactions (eg, effects that are influenced by enzyme induction) may take 1 week to appear. Drug interactions should be considered as a possible cause of any unexpected problems. When unexpected clinical responses occur, prescribers should determine serum concentrations of selected drugs being taken, consult the literature or an expert in drug interactions, and adjust the dosage until the desired effect is produced. If dosage adjustment is ineffective, the drug should be replaced by one that does not interact with other drugs being taken.

