Загальні відомості про фармакокінетику

ЗаJennifer Le, PharmD, MAS, BCPS-ID, FIDSA, FCCP, FCSHP, Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of California San Diego
Переглянуто/перевірено лист. 2024

    Pharmacokinetics, sometimes described as what the body does to a drug, refers to the movement of drug into, through, and out of the body—the time course of its absorption, bioavailability, distribution, metabolism, and excretion.

    Pharmacodynamics, described as what a drug does to the body, involves receptor binding, postreceptor effects, and chemical interactions.

    Drug pharmacokinetics determines the onset, duration, and intensity of a drug’s effect. Formulas relating these processes summarize the pharmacokinetic behavior of most drugs (see table Formulas Defining Basic Pharmacokinetic Parameters).

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Формули, що визначають основні фармакокінетичні параметри

    Category

    Parameter

    Formula

    Absorption

    Absorption rate constant

    Rate of drug absorption ÷ amount of drug remaining to be absorbed

    Bioavailability

    Amount of drug absorbed ÷ drug dose

    Distribution

    Apparent volume of distribution

    Amount of drug in body ÷ plasma drug concentration

    Unbound fraction

    Plasma concentration of unbound drug ÷ total plasma drug concentration

    Elimination (metabolism and excretion)

    Rate of elimination

    Renal excretion + extrarenal (usually metabolic) elimination

    Clearance

    Rate of drug elimination ÷ plasma drug concentration, or elimination rate constant × apparent volume of distribution

    Renal clearance

    Rate of renal excretion of drug ÷ plasma drug concentration

    Metabolic clearance

    Rate of drug metabolism ÷ plasma drug concentration

    Fraction excreted unchanged

    Rate of renal excretion of drug ÷ rate of drug elimination

    Elimination rate constant

    Rate of drug elimination ÷ amount of drug in body

    Clearance ÷ volume of distribution

    Biologic half-life

    0.693 ÷ elimination rate constant (for first-order elimination only―see Rate)

    Pharmacokinetics of a drug depends on patient-related factors as well as on the drug’s chemical properties. Some patient-related factors (eg, renal function, genetic makeup, sex, age) can be used to predict the pharmacokinetic parameters in populations. For example, the half-life of some drugs, especially those that require both metabolism and excretion, may be remarkably long in older adults (see figure Comparison of Pharmacokinetic Outcomes for Diazepam in a Younger Man [A] and an Older Man [B]). In fact, physiologic changes with aging affect many aspects of pharmacokinetics (see Pharmacokinetics in Older Adults and Pharmacokinetics in Children) (1, 2).

    Other factors are related to individual physiology. The effects of some individual factors (eg, renal failure, obesity, hepatic failure, dehydration) can be reasonably predicted, but other factors are idiosyncratic and thus have unpredictable effects. Because of individual differences, drug administration must be based on each patient’s needs—traditionally, by empirically adjusting dosage until the therapeutic objective is met. This approach is frequently inadequate because it can delay optimal response or result in adverse effects.

    Knowledge of pharmacokinetic principles helps prescribers adjust dosage more accurately and rapidly. Application of pharmacokinetic principles to individualize pharmacotherapy is termed therapeutic drug monitoring.

    Порівняння фармакокінетичних результатів використання діазепаму у молодого чоловіка (A) і чоловіка похилого віку (B)

    Diazepam is metabolized in the liver to desmethyldiazepam through P-450 enzymes. Desmethyldiazepam is an active sedative, which is excreted by the kidneys. 0 = time of dosing. (Adapted from Greenblatt DJ, Allen MD, Harmatz JS, Shader RI: Diazepam disposition determinants. Clin Pharmacol Ther 27:301–312, 1980. doi: 10.1038/clpt.1980.40)

    Довідкові матеріали

    1. 1. Le J, Bradley JS. Optimizing Antibiotic Drug Therapy in Pediatrics: Current State and Future Needs. J Clin Pharmacol 2018;58 Suppl 10:S108-S122. doi:10.1002/jcph.1128

    2. 2. Mangoni AA, Jackson SH. Age-related changes in pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics: basic principles and practical applications. Br J Clin Pharmacol 2004;57(1):6-14. doi:10.1046/j.1365-2125.2003.02007.x

