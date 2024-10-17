ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Nyakati za Jino Kuchomoza

Teeth

Number

Age at Eruption*

Primary or baby (20 total)

Lower central incisors

2

5–9 months

Upper central incisors

2

8–12 months

Upper lateral incisors

2

10–12 months

Lower lateral incisors

2

12–15 months

First molars†

4

10–16 months

Canines

4

16–20 months

Second molars†

4

20–30 months

Permanent or adult (32 total)

First molars†

4

5–7 years

Incisors

8

6–8 years

Bicuspids (premolars)

8

9–12 years

Canines

4

10–13 years

Second molars†

4

11–13 years

Third molars†

4

17–25 years

* The age at eruption varies greatly.

† Molars are numbered from the back of the mouth to the front (see figure Identifying the Permanent (Adult) Teeth).

