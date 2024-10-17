Muda na Athari za Dawa Wakati wa Ujauzito
Time Frame
Possible Fetal Effects*
Status of the Fetus
Within 20 days after fertilization
An all-or-nothing effect (death of the fetus or no effect at all)
The fetus is highly resistant to birth defects.
3‒8 weeks after fertilization
Possibly no effect
An obvious birth defect
A permanent but subtle defect that is noticed only later in life
An increased risk of childhood cancer, as may result from giving the mother radioactive iodine (to treat thyroid cancer) or using a radioactive substance in an imaging test (such as radionuclide scanning)
The fetus's organs are developing, making the fetus particularly vulnerable to birth defects.
Second and third trimesters
Changes in the growth and function of normally formed organs and tissue
Unlikely to cause obvious birth defects
Unknown long-term effects
Organ development is complete.
* Only certain medications are likely to have harmful effects.