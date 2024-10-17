ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Sulfonamides

Medication

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

Mafenide

Sulfacetamide

Sulfadiazine

Sulfadoxine

Sulfamethizole

Sulfanilamide

Sulfasalazine

Sulfisoxazole

Trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole

Urinary tract infections (except sulfasalazine, sulfacetamide, and mafenide)

For sulfanilamide: Inflammation of the vagina (vaginitis)

For sulfasalazine:Inflammatory bowel disease

For sulfacetamide: Superficial eye infections

For mafenide and sulfadiazine: Only topically for burns

For trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole: Skin infections caused by susceptible bacteria that are resistant to other antibiotics, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea

Allergic reactions including rashes, anaphylaxis, and angioedema

Crystals in urine (rare)

A decrease in white blood cell and platelet counts

Sensitivity to sunlight

Possibly increased tendency to bleed if used with warfarin

In people with G6PD deficiency (see table More About Some Causes of Anemia), the breakdown of red blood cells (anemia)

G6PD = deficiency of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase.

