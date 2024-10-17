Sulfonamides
Medication
Common Uses
Some Potential Side Effects
Mafenide
Sulfacetamide
Sulfadiazine
Sulfadoxine
Sulfamethizole
Sulfanilamide
Sulfasalazine
Sulfisoxazole
Urinary tract infections (except sulfasalazine, sulfacetamide, and mafenide)
For sulfanilamide: Inflammation of the vagina (vaginitis)
For sulfasalazine:Inflammatory bowel disease
For sulfacetamide: Superficial eye infections
For mafenide and sulfadiazine: Only topically for burns
For trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole: Skin infections caused by susceptible bacteria that are resistant to other antibiotics, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea
Allergic reactions including rashes, anaphylaxis, and angioedema
Crystals in urine (rare)
A decrease in white blood cell and platelet counts
Sensitivity to sunlight
Possibly increased tendency to bleed if used with warfarin
In people with G6PD deficiency (see table More About Some Causes of Anemia), the breakdown of red blood cells (anemia)
G6PD = deficiency of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase.