Baadhi ya Njia za Kujikojolea Bila Kujizuia
Mechanism
Examples
Weakness of the urinary sphincter or pelvic muscles (bladder outlet incompetence)
Atrophic urethritis, vaginitis, or both
Medications
Pelvic muscle weakness (for example, caused by having had several vaginal deliveries or pelvic surgery)
Prostate surgery (most often complete removal of the prostate)
Blockage (bladder outlet obstruction)
Prostate enlargement (benign prostatic hyperplasia) or cancer
Medications
Overactivity of bladder wall muscles (overactive bladder)
Bladder irritation (for example, caused by infection, stones, or rarely cancer)
Disorders that can affect brain centers that control urination (such as stroke, dementia, or multiple sclerosis)
Cervical spondylosis or spinal cord dysfunction (which can put pressure on the spinal cord and thus impair bladder function)
Bladder outlet obstruction
Underactivity of bladder wall muscles
Nerve damage (for example, by herniated disks, other spinal cord disorders, surgery, tumors, injury, diabetes, or alcohol use disorder)
Medications
Longstanding bladder outlet obstruction
In women, often no identifiable cause
Poor coordination of the bladder wall with the sphincter muscles
Damage to spinal cord or brain nerve pathways to the bladder
Functional problems
Dementia
Depression
Psychoactive medications that can decrease awareness of the need to urinate (for example, antipsychotic medications, benzodiazepines, medications that cause drowsiness such as sedatives and sleep aids, or tricyclic antidepressants)
Restricted mobility (for example, caused by injury, weakness, restraints, stroke, other neurologic disorders, or musculoskeletal disorders)
Situational limitations (such as not having a toilet nearby or traveling)
Increase in the volume of urine
Disorders such as diabetes mellitus or diabetes insipidus
Use of diuretics (usually furosemide, bumetanide, or theophylline)
Excessive intake of caffeinated beverages (such as coffee, tea, cola, or some other soft drinks) or alcohol