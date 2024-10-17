Baadhi ya Mifano ya Dutu Zinazodhibitiwa
Schedule
Examples
I*
Cathinone (khat) and methcathinone, GHB, heroin (and some other opioids), LSD, marijuana, MDMA, psilocybin, synthetic cannabinoids
II
Amphetamines, barbiturates (short-acting), cocaine, hydrocodone (including hydrocodone combination products), hydromorphone, methadone, methylphenidate, morphine and other strong opioid agonists, oxycodone, hydrocodone, phencyclidine
III
Anabolic steroids, barbiturates (intermediate-acting), buprenorphine, dihydrocodeine, dronabinol, ketamine, paregoric
IV
Barbiturates (long-acting), benzodiazepines, chloral hydrate, modafinil, meprobamate, pentazocine, propoxyphene, zolpidem
V
Cough suppressants containing small amounts of codeine, pregabalin
* Cannot be prescribed.
GHB = gamma hydroxybutyrate; LSD = lysergic acid diethylamide; MDMA = methylenedioxymethamphetamine.