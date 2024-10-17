Baadhi ya Dawa Zinazotumika Kutibu Kifua Kikuu
Drug
Route
Side Effects
First-line drugs*
Isoniazid
By mouth
Liver injury (hepatitis) in 1 person in 1,000, resulting in fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and jaundice
Sometimes numbness in the limbs (peripheral neuropathy)
Rifampin (and the related drugs rifabutin and rifapentine)
By mouth
Liver injury, particularly when rifampin is combined with isoniazid (but the effects go away when people stop the drug)
Reddish orange discoloration of urine, tears, and sweat
Rarely a low white blood cell or platelet count
Pyrazinamide
By mouth
Liver injury (hepatitis), digestive upset, and sometimes gout
Ethambutol
By mouth
Sometimes blurred vision and decreased color perception (because the drug affects the optic nerve)
Moxifloxacin
By mouth
Inflammation or rupture of tendons
Nervousness, tremors, and seizures
Antibiotic-associated diarrhea and colon inflammation (colitis)
Second-line drugs†
Aminoglycosides, such as streptomycin, amikacin, and kanamycin
By injection into a muscle
Kidney injury, dizziness, hearing loss (due to damage to nerves of the inner ear), rash, and fever
Fluoroquinolones, such as levofloxacin
By mouth
Inflammation or rupture of tendons
Nervousness, tremors, and seizures
Antibiotic-associated diarrhea and colon inflammation (colitis)
Capreomycin
By injection into a muscle
Side effects similar to those of aminoglycosides (but capreomycin is often tolerated better if treatment is needed for a long time)
* First-line drugs are usually the first choice for treatment.
† Second-line drugs are usually used when the bacteria causing tuberculosis have become resistant to first-line drugs or when people cannot tolerate one of the first-line drugs.