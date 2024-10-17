Baadhi ya Dawa Zinazoingilia Kulala
Type
Examples
When the drug is used
Antiseizure medications
Phenytoin
Chemotherapy agents
All
Drugs that stimulate the brain
Amphetamines
Caffeine
Beta blockers
Propranolol
Steroids
Anabolic steroids
Corticosteroids
Thyroid hormone preparations
—
When the drug is stopped
Recreational and illicit drugs
Cocaine
Heroin
Marijuana
Phencyclidine
Drugs that slow the brain
Barbiturates
Opioids
Sedatives
When the drug is used or stopped
Alcohol
—
Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), such as fluoxetine
Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, such as duloxetine
Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), such as selegiline
Tricyclic antidepressants, such as amitriptyline