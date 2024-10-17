ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon

Baadhi ya Dawa Zinazoingilia Kulala

Type

Examples

When the drug is used

Antiseizure medications

Phenytoin

Chemotherapy agents

All

Drugs that stimulate the brain

Amphetamines

Caffeine

Beta blockers

Propranolol

Steroids

Anabolic steroids

Corticosteroids

Thyroid hormone preparations

When the drug is stopped

Recreational and illicit drugs

Cocaine

Heroin

Marijuana

Phencyclidine

Drugs that slow the brain

Barbiturates

Opioids

Sedatives

When the drug is used or stopped

Alcohol

Antidepressants

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), such as fluoxetine

Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, such as duloxetine

Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), such as selegiline

Tricyclic antidepressants, such as amitriptyline

Katika mada hizi