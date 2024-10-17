Baadhi ya Kasoro Zinazogunduliwa na Tomografia ya Kompyuta
Body System
Disorders
Brain and spinal cord
Bleeding within the brain (intracerebral hemorrhage)
Digestive tract
Eyes
Infections in the eyeball and infections around the eye socket (orbit)
Tumors of the eye socket (orbit) or optic nerve
Heart and blood vessels
Kidneys and urinary tract
Bleeding in or around the kidneys
Stones in the kidneys or urinary tract
Tumors in or around the kidneys
Liver
Fatty liver (excess fat in the liver)
Lungs
Bronchiectasis (widened airways)
Muscles and bones
Fractures and other problems with bone and soft tissues