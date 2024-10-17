Baadhi ya Hali Zinazowafanya Watu Wasiwe na Sifa za Kuchangia Damu
Condition
Permanent or Temporary Disqualification
Comments
Permanent
This includes any person who has ever had a positive test for HIV infection.
This includes any person who has ever taken any medication to treat HIV infection.
Activities that increase risk of HIV infection
Temporary
Wait for 2 years from last use of any medication given by injection to prevent HIV infection (such as long-acting antiviral PrEP or PEP).
Wait for 3 months from the last use of any medication by mouth (oral) to prevent HIV infection (antiviral PrEP or PEP).
Wait 3 months from the last time high-risk activity has taken place. Activities include
Anemia (a low level of hemoglobin in the blood)
Temporary
People can donate blood after the anemia resolves.
Asthma, severe
Permanent
—
Bleeding disorders, congenital
Permanent
—
Cancers involving blood cells (for example, leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma)
Permanent
People cannot donate even if they are cancer-free.
Cancers, other
Temporary
People may donate if they are cancer-free and treatment was completed more than 12 months previously.
People with mild, treatable forms (such as small skin cancers) that have been completely removed may be able to donate before 12 months.
Medications (some), such as acitretin, dutasteride, etretinate, finasteride, and isotretinoin
Temporary
How long people have to wait depends on the medication.
Most medications do not disqualify people from donating blood.
Heart disease, severe
Permanent
Any heart disease must be medically evaluated and treated, and the person should have no heart-related symptoms within the last 6 months.
Hepatitis B or C infection
Permanent
People who have ever had hepatitis due to a virus or tested positive for hepatitis B or C cannot donate blood.
Hepatitis, exposure to
Temporary
People must wait 12 months after possible exposure (for example, living with or having sex with a person with hepatitis, being incarcerated in a correctional facility for more than 72 hours, or having a human bite that broke the skin).
Temporary
People can donate after their blood pressure is controlled.
Possible exposure to prion diseases, such as variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (also called mad cow disease)
Permanent
Exposure may occur when
Malaria or exposure to malaria
Temporary
People must wait 1–3 years.
Pregnancy
Temporary
People must wait 6 weeks after giving birth.
Major surgery if recent
Temporary
—
Transfusions
Temporary or permanent
People who received a transfusion in the United States must wait 3 months.
People who received a transfusion in the United Kingdom, Ireland, or France since 1980 cannot donate blood permanently.
Vaccines (some)
Temporary
How long people have to wait depends on the vaccine.
Temporary
For recent Zika virus infection, the U.S. FDA recommends people wait 120 days from the day symptoms resolve or from the last positive test result, whichever is longer.
FDA = Food and Drug Administration; HIV = human immunodeficiency virus; PrEP = pre-exposure prophylaxis; PEP = post-exposure prophylaxis.