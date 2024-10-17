ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Baadhi ya Sababu za Dystonia

Type

Examples

Disorders

Cerebral palsy

Genetic disorders, such as generalized dystonia and dopa-responsive dystonia

Multiple sclerosis

A severe lack of oxygen to the brain (which may occur at birth or later in life)

Stroke

Toxicity due to accumulation of certain metals (such as copper in Wilson disease)

Drugs

Medications used to relieve nausea (antiemetics), such as metoclopramide and prochlorperazine

Medications used to treat psychosis (antipsychotic medications), such as chlorpromazine, fluphenazine, haloperidol, and thiothixene

