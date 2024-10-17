Baadhi ya Sababu na Sifa za Maumivu ya Miguu
Cause*
Common Features†
Tests
Sudden, severe pain that develops within a few minutes
Blockage of an artery in a limb, usually a leg, by a blood clot
Sudden, severe pain
Coolness and paleness of the limb
After several hours, signs of nerve malfunction, such as weakness, numbness, tingling, or cramping
Weak or no pulse felt in the limb
Arteriography done immediately
Sudden herniation of a disk in the spine
Pain and sometimes numbness that occurs in a line down the limb
Pain that is often worsened by movement
Often neck or back pain
Sometimes weakness in part of the affected limb
Usually MRI
Heart attack (myocardial infarction)
Pain in an arm, not a leg
Sometimes pain or pressure in the chest or jaw
Sometimes nausea, sweating, and shortness of breath
Sometimes in people known to have heart disease
ECG
Blood tests for substances that indicate heart damage (cardiac biomarkers)
Sometimes angiography of the arteries of the heart
Peripheral arterial disease, caused by fatty deposits in artery walls (atherosclerosis), which reduce blood flow, almost always in a leg
Intermittent episodes of leg pain that occur only when walking and are relieved by a few minutes of rest (intermittent claudication)
Ultrasound study
Sometimes arteriography
Pain that develops gradually (over hours to days)
Bacterial infection of the skin (cellulitis)
An irregular area of redness or darkness, warmth, and tenderness
Sometimes fever
A doctor's examination
Sometimes blood cultures
Deep vein thrombosis (a blood clot in a deep-lying vein in a leg [typically] or an arm)
Swelling of an entire part of a limb (for example, whole calf or calf and upper leg)
Usually pain, redness or darkness, warmth, and/or tenderness in the affected area
Sometimes in people with risk factors for blood clots, such as recent surgery, an injury, bed rest, a cast on a leg, use of hormone therapy, or cancer
Ultrasound study
Sometimes a blood test to detect blood clots (D-dimer)
Bacterial infection deep under the skin and/or in the muscle (myonecrosis)
Deep, constant pain
Redness or darkness, warmth, tenderness, and swelling that feels tight
Signs of severe illness (such as fever, confusion, and a rapid heart rate)
Sometimes a foul discharge, blisters, or areas of blackened, dead skin
Blood and tissue cultures
X-ray studies
Sometimes MRI
Bone infection (osteomyelitis)
Deep, constant pain that often occurs at night
Bone tenderness and fever
Often in people with risk factors (such as a weakened immune system, use of illicit injection drugs, or a known source for the infection)
X-ray studies and MRI and/or CT scans
Sometimes bone culture
Chronic pain (present for a week or more)
A bone tumor (originating in the bone or spread to the bone from cancer elsewhere in the body)
Deep, constant pain that is often worse at night
Bone tenderness
Often in people known to have cancer
X-ray studies and MRI and/or CT scans
Pressure on certain nerves, as occurs in
Usually weakness and sometimes numbness or tingling along part of the limb
Sometimes only a doctor's examination
Sometimes electromyography and nerve conduction studies
Sometimes MRI
Pressure on a spinal nerve root (the part of a spinal nerve next to the spinal cord), which may be caused by a herniated disk or bone spurs
Pain and sometimes numbness that occurs in a line down the limb
Pain that is often worsened by movement
Often neck or back pain
Often weakness in part of the affected limb
Usually MRI
Degeneration or inflammation of many nerves throughout the body (polyneuropathy)
Chronic numbness and burning pain, typically in both hands and/or both feet
Often in people with a disorder that causes nerve damage, such as diabetes, alcohol use disorder, or vasculitis
Sometimes only a doctor's examination
Sometimes blood tests or electromyography and nerve conduction tests
Severe burning or aching pain
Sometimes increased sensation and pain caused by something that would not ordinarily be considered painful
Often skin that appears red, mottled, or ashen and increased or decreased sweating in the affected limb
Typically in people who have had an injury (sometimes many years before)
Only a doctor's examination
Chronic venous insufficiency (causing blood to pool in the legs)
Swelling of the ankles or legs
Chronic mild discomfort, aching, or cramps in the legs but no pain
Sometimes reddish brown, leathery areas on the skin and shallow sores on the lower legs
Often varicose veins
Only a doctor's examination
*Arm or leg pain that is caused by injury is not included.
† A doctor's examination is always done. Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
CT = computed tomography; ECG = electrocardiography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.