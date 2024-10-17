Baadhi ya Sababu na Sifa za Kuhara
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Acute (less than 4 days)†
Gastroenteritis due to viruses, bacteria, or parasites‡
Often vomiting
Rarely fever or blood in stool
Little or no abdominal pain (except during vomiting)
Sometimes recent contact with infected people (such as those at a day care center, at a camp, or on a cruise), with animals at a petting zoo (where Escherichia coli [E. coli] may be acquired), or with reptiles (where Salmonella bacteria may be acquired)
Sometimes recent consumption of undercooked, contaminated food or contaminated water
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes examination and testing of stool
Diarrhea that started suddenly, often with vomiting, within 4 to 8 hours of eating contaminated food
Often present in other people
Typically lasting 12 to 24 hours
A doctor’s examination
Side effects of medications‡ (including antibiotics, many cancer chemotherapy agents, colchicine, and quinine/quinidine)
Recent use of a medication that causes diarrhea
Often no other symptoms
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes tests for Clostridioides difficile (sometimes called C. diff) toxin in stool
Chronic (4 weeks or more)
Dietary factors such as
Diarrhea only after consuming a substance that could cause diarrhea
Abdominal bloating and passing of gas (flatulence)
Explosive diarrhea
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes a breath test to detect hydrogen, indicating undigested food
Examination and analysis of stool to check for unabsorbed carbohydrates
Intermittent diarrhea associated with abdominal pain
Often diarrhea alternating with constipation
No bleeding, weight loss, or fever
Usually begins during adolescence or the 20s
Symptoms usually present for more than 12 weeks
Changes in the frequency of bowel movements or consistency of stool
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes blood tests and colonoscopy
Inflammatory bowel disease such as
Blood in stool, crampy abdominal pain, weight loss, and loss of appetite
Sometimes arthritis, rashes, sores in the mouth, and tears in the rectum
Colonoscopy
CT or MRI
Stool tests
Malabsorption disorders such as
Light-colored, soft, bulky, and unusually foul-smelling stool that may appear oily
Abdominal bloating and flatulence
Weight loss
For tropical sprue, long-term (over 1 month) residence in a tropical country
For pancreatic insufficiency, usually in a person known to have a disorder of the pancreas (such as chronic pancreatitis or cystic fibrosis)
Tests to measure the amount of fat in stool samples collected over several days
If celiac disease is suspected, blood tests to measure the antibodies produced when people with celiac disease eat foods containing gluten
For celiac disease and tropical sprue, especially celiac disease, biopsy of the small intestine
Certain tumors
For colon cancer, sometimes blood in stool, decreased stool diameter, and weight loss
For endocrine tumors, various symptoms, including abdominal pain or cramping, flushing, and massive watery diarrhea
Blood tests
Colonoscopy
Often nervousness, trouble tolerating a hot environment, fatigue, palpitations, weight loss, and rapid heart rate
Blood tests
Surgery on the stomach or intestines (such as gastric bypass for weight loss or removal of a significant length of intestine)
Obvious recent surgery
A doctor’s examination
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Diarrhea that has been present for 1 to 4 weeks may be a lingering case of acute diarrhea or the early stage of a disorder that causes chronic diarrhea.
‡ Certain infections and certain medications can also cause chronic diarrhea.
CT = computed tomography; HIV = human immunodeficiency virus; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.