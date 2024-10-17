Baadhi ya Visababishaji na Sifa za Anosmia
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach
Blockage within the nose
In people who have chronic allergy symptoms (such as nasal congestion and a clear discharge)
No pain
Symptoms that often occur during certain seasons or after exposure to specific substances
A doctor's examination
Allergy testing (skin or blood tests)
Polyps that are usually seen during the examination
A doctor's examination alone
Destruction of smell receptors†
Thin, hard, dry mucous membranes
Widened nasal passages
Crusting inside the nose
A foul-smelling odor in the nose
Sometimes a doctor's examination alone
Sometimes a biopsy
A thick, foul-smelling nasal discharge most or all of the time
Previous sinus infections
Sometimes a doctor's examination alone
Usually CT
Loss of smell and often symptoms of infection (for example, fever or cough)
Viral testing when available
Medications and illicit drugs (such as amphetamines, enalapril, estrogen, naphazoline, phenothiazines, and reserpine or use of decongestants for a long time)
Usually in people who report taking such drugs
A doctor's examination alone
Some viral upper respiratory infections (such as influenza)
Loss of smell that occurs after an infection
A doctor's examination alone
Toxins (such as cadmium and manganese)
Usually in people who report exposure to such toxins
A doctor's examination alone
Tumors (a rare cause)
Possibly vision problems or only loss of smell
MRI or CT
Destruction of olfactory pathways in the brain
Progressive confusion and loss of recent memory
MRI
Neuropsychologic tests‡
Brain surgery or a brain infection
In people who have had brain surgery or a brain infection
CT or MRI
Brain tumors (a rare cause of loss of smell)
Sometimes headache and/or other symptoms of nervous system dysfunction, such as weakness, numbness, or difficulty speaking, seeing, or swallowing
CT or MRI
Degenerative neurologic disorders (such as multiple sclerosis)
Intermittent episodes of symptoms of nervous system dysfunction, such as weakness, numbness, or difficulty speaking, seeing, or swallowing
MRI
Sometimes a spinal tap
In people who have had a head injury
CT or MRI
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Destruction of smell receptors has not yet been confirmed as the mechanism for anosmia.
‡ Neuropsychologic testing is detailed testing that covers the main areas of mental function, including memory and mood.
CT = computed tomography; COVID-19 = coronavirus disease 2019; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.