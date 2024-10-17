ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Dawa za Dharura za Shinikizo la Juu la Damu kwa Watoto

Type

Drug*

Some Side Effects

Alpha-beta blocker

Labetalol

May cause an abnormally slow heart rate or wheezing

Calcium channel blocker

Nicardipine

May cause a fast heart rate

May raise cyclosporine or tacrolimus levels in the blood of children who take these drugs

Vasodilator

Hydralazine†

Headache, fast heart rate

Vasodilator

Sodium nitroprusside†

May cause cyanide toxicity when used for more than 72 hours, or when used in children with kidney failure

May increase pressure in the skull

Beta blocker

Esmolol†

May cause a severely abnormally slow heart rate

* These drugs are given by vein (intravenously).

† This drug is used if labetalol or nicardipine cannot be used or does not work.

