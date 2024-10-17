Dawa za Dharura za Shinikizo la Juu la Damu kwa Watoto
Type
Drug*
Some Side Effects
Labetalol
May cause an abnormally slow heart rate or wheezing
Nicardipine
May cause a fast heart rate
May raise cyclosporine or tacrolimus levels in the blood of children who take these drugs
Hydralazine†
Headache, fast heart rate
Sodium nitroprusside†
May cause cyanide toxicity when used for more than 72 hours, or when used in children with kidney failure
May increase pressure in the skull
Esmolol†
May cause a severely abnormally slow heart rate
* These drugs are given by vein (intravenously).
† This drug is used if labetalol or nicardipine cannot be used or does not work.