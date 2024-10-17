Umri wa Kuzaa na Hatari ya Kupata Mtoto mwenye Ulemavu wa Kromosomu*
Age of Woman
Risk of Any Chromosomal Abnormality
20
0.2%
30
0.3%
35
0.6%
40
1.6%
45
5.4%
49
15%
* This table includes only chromosomal abnormalities that can be detected by standard chromosomal testing. Risks of having a baby with submicroscopic chromosomal abnormalities (which can be detected only by special testing) are not included.
