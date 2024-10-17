ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Umri wa Kuzaa na Hatari ya Kupata Mtoto mwenye Ulemavu wa Kromosomu*

Age of Woman

Risk of Any Chromosomal Abnormality

20

0.2%

30

0.3%

35

0.6%

40

1.6%

45

5.4%

49

15%

* This table includes only chromosomal abnormalities that can be detected by standard chromosomal testing. Risks of having a baby with submicroscopic chromosomal abnormalities (which can be detected only by special testing) are not included.

