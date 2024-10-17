Mifano ya Sababu Hatarishi za Matatizo ya Afya
Eating an unbalanced, unhealthy diet
A genetic makeup that makes a person more likely to develop a specific disease, such as heart disease, colon cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, diabetes, mental health disorders, or substance abuse disorder
Stressful situations such as
Sedentary lifestyle (not getting enough exercise)
Physical environment
Inability to maintain a safe environment, for example, by the following:
Race and sex
Men: Higher risk of heart attack than women
Black men and women: Higher risk of high blood pressure than white men and women
Social environment
Neighborhood violence
Family violence
High-risk sexual behavior (such as having several partners or not using condoms)
Difficulty getting along with others
Structural racism
Smoking cigarettes, cigars, or pipes
Chewing tobacco
Using illicit drugs
Misusing alcohol or prescription medications
Not having received all recommended vaccinations
Weight that is above what is recommended for height and sex, particularly by 20% or more
Work environment
Working with potential toxins (for example, asbestos or ionizing radiation), machinery, power tools, farm equipment, or other possibly dangerous objects