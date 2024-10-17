Daptomycin
Common Uses
Some Potential Side Effects
Comments
Complicated skin infections, bloodstream infections, and certain heart valve infections (endocarditis) due to susceptible bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and vancomycin-resistant enterococci
Increased number of white blood cells in the lungs (eosinophilic pneumonia)
Gastrointestinal upset
Muscle pain and weakness
Not used when infection involves the lungs because daptomycin is made inactive by surfactant (a substance normally produced in the lungs)