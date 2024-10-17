ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon

Daptomycin

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

Comments

Complicated skin infections, bloodstream infections, and certain heart valve infections (endocarditis) due to susceptible bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and vancomycin-resistant enterococci

Increased number of white blood cells in the lungs (eosinophilic pneumonia)

Gastrointestinal upset

Muscle pain and weakness

Not used when infection involves the lungs because daptomycin is made inactive by surfactant (a substance normally produced in the lungs)

Katika mada hizi