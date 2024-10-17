ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon

Kulinganisha Dozi za Mionzi kwa Vipimo Mbalimbali*

Imaging Test

Approximate Number of Chest X-Rays Needed to Get the Same Dose

Approximate Environmental Exposure Equivalent to the Dose†

Single view chest x-ray (from back to front)

1

10 days

Mammography

10

25 days

An x-ray series of the lumbar spine

75

180 days

CT of the head

100

243 days

CT of the abdomen/pelvis

300–400

2–2.7 years

Coronary artery angiography during cardiac catheterization

350–750

2.3–4.9 years

* These doses account for how much radiation is delivered and how susceptible the body part exposed to radiation is to radiation damage.

† People are exposed constantly to low levels of naturally occurring radiation but the amount varies in different geographic locations.

CT = computed tomography.

Katika mada hizi