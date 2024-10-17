Sababu za Lishe duni
Cause
Examples
Lack of access to food
Inability to obtain food (for example, due to lack of transportation or physical impairment)
Poverty
War, drought, flooding, and famine
Conditions that restrict the amount or type of food eaten
Fad diets
Some vegan or vegetarian diets
Voluntary restriction of calories (as for a strict reducing diet or a fast)
Conditions that interfere with the intake, metabolism, or absorption of nutrients
Impaired mental function, such as dementia
Inflammatory bowel disorders (such as Crohn disease and ulcerative colitis)
Sometimes surgery to promote weight loss (bariatric surgery)
Medications that interfere with the consumption, metabolism, or absorption of nutrients
Some medications used to treat anxiety, high blood pressure, heart failure, an underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroidism), asthma, or cancer
Conditions that greatly increase the need for calories
Demanding exercise, such as rehabilitation or training for athletic competition
Injury, such as burns
High fever
Infections that are widespread or severe
Growth and development in infants, children, and adolescents
An overactive thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism)
Pregnancy and breastfeeding
Surgery