Sababu na Sifa za Kuwashwa kwa Njia ya Haja Kubwa
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Anal or rectal disorders
Inflammatory bowel disease (such as Crohn disease)
Discharge of pus
Pain in the rectum (sometimes) and/or abdomen (often)
Sometimes diarrhea
Examination of the lower portion of the large intestine, the rectum, and the anus with an endoscope (sigmoidoscopy) or of the entire large intestine (colonoscopy)
Hemorrhoids (internal or external)
With internal hemorrhoids, bleeding (a small amount of blood on toilet paper or in the toilet bowl)
With external hemorrhoids, a painful, swollen lump on the anus
A doctor's examination
Usually examination of the rectum with an endoscope (anoscopy) or sigmoidoscopy
Infections
Bacterial infection (caused by scratching)
Inflamed, red area, sometimes visible scratches
A doctor's examination
Fungal infection (eg, candidiasis [yeast infection])
A rash around the anus
A doctor's examination
Sometimes examination of a sample of skin scrapings under a microscope (to identify the fungus)
Usually in children
Sometimes present in several family members
Microscopic examination of transparent tape that was applied to the anal area to check for pinworm eggs
Intense itching, usually worse at night
Possibly itching of other body areas
Possibly pink, thin, slightly raised lines or bumps (burrows) on the affected areas
A doctor’s examination
Examination of skin scrapings
Skin disorders
An itchy, red, oozing, and crusty rash
A doctor’s examination
Cancer of the skin around the anus (perianal skin)
Scaly or crusty area
Examination of a tissue sample (biopsy)
Sometimes itchy or painful patches on the skin
A doctor's examination
Small flap of tissue on the anus
A doctor’s examination
Medications
Antibiotics
Current or recent use of an antibiotic
Elimination of the antibiotic to see whether symptoms are relieved
Foods and dietary supplements
Beer, caffeine, chocolate, hot peppers, milk products, nuts, tomato products, citrus fruits, spices, or vitamin C tablets
Symptoms that occur after a substance is ingested
Elimination of the substance from the diet to see whether symptoms are relieved
Hygiene-related problems
Excessive sweating described by the person, particularly with wearing of tight and/or synthetic clothing
Measures to limit sweating (such as wearing loose cotton underwear and changing underwear frequently) to see whether symptoms are relieved
Overly meticulous or aggressive cleansing of the anal area
Poor cleansing
Extreme cleansing practices described by the person
A change in cleansing practices to see whether symptoms are relieved
Skin irritants
Anesthetic preparations, ointments, soaps, and sanitary wipes
Use of a possibly irritating substance described by the person
Avoidance of the substance to see whether symptoms are relieved
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.