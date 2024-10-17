ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Life Cycle of <i >Trypanosoma brucei gambiense</i> and <i >Trypanosoma brucei rhodesiense</i>

  • 1. When an infected tsetse fly bites a person (or animal), it injects a form of the protozoa that can cause infection (called trypomastigotes) into the skin. The protozoa move to the lymphatic system and bloodstream.

  • 2. Inside the person, they change forms and travel to organs and tissues throughout the body, including lymph and spinal fluid.

  • 3. The protozoa multiply in the bloodstream and other body fluids.

  • 4. They circulate in the bloodstream.

  • 5. A fly ingests the protozoa when it bites an infected person.

  • 6. Inside the fly, the protozoa change forms and multiply.

  • 7–8. The protozoa travel to the fly's salivary glands, multiply, and change into trypomastigotes—the form that is injected when the fly bites a person.

Image from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Global Health, Division of Parasitic Diseases and Malaria.