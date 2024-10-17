Permanent (adult) teeth are identified by numbers 1–32. Teeth are numbered from the back of the mouth to the front beginning on the upper right side with the number 1. Although there are several tooth numbering systems, the one shown is the Universal Numbering System and is the one most commonly used in the United States.

There are 32 permanent teeth: one pair each of upper third molars (1 and 16), sometimes called wisdom teeth; upper second molars (2 and 15); upper first molars (3 and 14); upper second premolars (4 and 13); upper first premolars (5 and 12); upper canines (6 and 11); upper lateral incisors (7 and 10); upper central incisors (8 and 9); lower third molars (32 and 17), sometimes called wisdom teeth; lower second molars (31 and 18); lower first molars (30 and 19); lower second premolars (29 and 20); lower canines (27 and 22); lower lateral incisors (26 and 23); and lower central incisors (25 and 24).