Avoidant Personality Disorder (AVPD)

Patients with avoidant personality disorder avoid social interaction, including those at work, because they fear that they will be criticized or rejected or that people will disapprove of them, as in the following situations:

They may refuse a promotion because they fear coworkers will criticize them.

They may avoid meetings.

They avoid making new friends unless they are sure they will be liked.

These patients assume people will be critical and disapproving until rigorous tests proving the contrary are passed. Thus, before joining a group and forming a close relationship, patients with this disorder require repeated assurances of support and uncritical acceptance.

Patients with avoidant personality disorder long for social interaction but fear placing their well-being in the hands of others. Because these patients limit their interactions with people, they are relatively isolated and do not have a social network that could help them when they need it.

These patients are very sensitive to anything slightly critical, disapproving, or mocking because they constantly think about being criticized or rejected by others. They are vigilant for any sign of a negative response to them. Their tense, anxious appearance may elicit mockery or teasing, thus seeming to confirm their self-doubts.

Low self-esteem and a sense of inadequacy inhibit these patients in social situations, especially new ones. Interactions with new people are inhibited because patients think of themselves as socially inept, unappealing, and inferior to others. They are typically quiet and timid and try to disappear because they think that if they say anything, others will say it is wrong. They are reluctant to talk about themselves lest they be mocked or humiliated. They worry they will blush or cry when criticized.

Patients with avoidant personality disorder are reluctant to take personal risks or participate in new activities for similar reasons. In such cases, they often exaggerate the dangers and use minimal symptoms or other problems to explain their avoidance. They may prefer a limited lifestyle because of their need for security and certainty.