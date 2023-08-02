Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Symptoms of PTSD can be subdivided into 4 categories:

Intrusions

Avoidance

Negative alterations in cognition and mood

Alterations in arousal and reactivity

Intrusions: Intrusions are unwanted memories or nightmares that replay the triggering event. Intrusions can take the form of "flashbacks," which can be triggered by sights, sounds, smells, or other stimuli. For example, a loud noise might trigger the memory of an assault, leading the person to throw himself to the ground in a panic.

Avoidance: People with PTSD might avoid reminders of the trauma, such as particular parts of town or previously favorite activities.

Negative alterations in cognition and mood: Cognitive and mood changes include disinterest and detachment, distorted cognitions, anhedonia, inappropriate self-blame, and depression.

Alterations in arousal and reactivity: People with PTSD can demonstrate excessive arousal, irritability, and reactivity, or they may seem numb and distant.

A dissociative subtype of PTSD has been recognized. This includes all of the symptoms mentioned above, plus depersonalization (feeling detached from one's self or body) and/or derealization (experiencing the world as unreal or dreamlike).