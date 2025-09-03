Urinary Incontinence in Children

Urinary incontinence is defined as involuntary voiding of urine ≥ 2 times/month during the day or night; the incontinence may be intermittent or continuous. Continuous incontinence refers to constant urine leaking during both the day and at night. Revised terminology for the timing of intermittent incontinence has been suggested (1, 2):

For urinary incontinence during the day: Daytime incontinence (previously diurnal wetting)

For urinary incontinence at night: Enuresis (or nighttime or nocturnal [during sleep only] wetting or bed-wetting)

Daytime incontinence is usually not diagnosed until age 5 or 6. Enuresis is usually not diagnosed until age 7 and is more common among girls. Before this time, enuresis is typically referred to as nighttime wetting (3). These age limits are based on children who are developing typically and so may not be applicable to children with developmental delay. Both enuresis and daytime incontinence are symptoms and are not diagnoses; thus, they necessitate consideration of an underlying cause.

The age at which children attain urinary continence varies, but approximately 90% are continent during the day by age 5 (4, 5). Nighttime continence takes longer to achieve. Enuresis affects approximately 20% of children at age 5 and 10% at age 10; there is a spontaneous remission rate of 14% per year (6). Approximately 0.5 to 3% of adults continue to have enuresis episodes. Enuresis is more common among boys and when there is a family history of it (7).

Incontinence is classified as:

Primary incontinence: Children have never achieved urinary continence for ≥ 6 months.

Secondary incontinence: Children developed incontinence after a period of at least 6 months of urinary control.

An organic cause is more likely in secondary incontinence. Even when there is no organic cause, appropriate treatment and parental education are essential because of the physical and psychological impact of urine accidents (8).

Treatment of Urinary Incontinence In Children The most important component of treatment is family education about the cause and clinical course of incontinence (1). Appropriate education helps decrease the negative psychological impact of urine accidents and results in increased adherence with treatment. Successful treatment of urinary incontinence also depends on voluntary participation of both the parents and the child in the treatment plan. If the child is developmentally delayed for age, not bothered by the incontinence, or unwilling to participate in the treatment plan, the plan should be postponed until the child is ready to participate. The treatment of urinary incontinence should be directed toward any underlying cause that is identified; however, frequently no cause is found. In such cases, the following treatments may be useful. Punitive approaches should be avoided because they undermine treatment and lead only to poor self-esteem. Enuresis Behavioral modifications should be first-line recommendations for patients with enuresis. Modifications include the following: Regular fluid intake during the day and minimization of fluid and solute (eg, dinner) intake 1 to 2 hours before sleep (2)

Double voiding (voiding twice consecutively) before sleep

Managing constipation appropriately The most effective long-term strategy, when no organic causes are present, is a bed-wetting alarm. Evidence indicates that children are approximately 7 times more likely to achieve a complete response (ie, 14 consecutive dry nights) and are approximately 9 times more likely to sustain it long-term when using a bed-wetting alarm compared to a control (ie, regular) alarm or no alarm (3). Children may need to use a bed-wetting alarm nightly for up to 4 months before symptoms completely resolve. The alarm triggers when wetting occurs. Although children initially continue to have wetting episodes, over time, they learn to associate the sensation of a full bladder with the alarm and then wake up to void before an enuretic event. These alarms are readily available without a prescription. A bed-wetting alarm should not be used by children with complex enuresis or by children with reduced bladder capacity (as evidenced by voiding diary). These children should be treated the same as children with daytime incontinence. Medications such as oral desmopressin (DDAVP, Medications such as oral desmopressin (DDAVP,arginine vasopressin) and imipramine (see table ) and imipramine (see tableSome Oral Medications Used for Urinary Incontinence in Children) can decrease nighttime wetting episodes. However, results are not sustained in most patients when the treatment is stopped; parents and children should be forewarned of this to help limit disappointment. DDAVP is preferable to imipramine because of the rare possibility of sudden death with imipramine use. Daytime incontinence It is important that clinicians treat any underlying constipation. Information from the voiding diary can help identify children with reduced functional bladder capacity, frequency and urgency of urination, and urinary infrequency, all of whom may present with urinary incontinence. General measures may include: Urgency containment exercises: Children are directed to go to the bathroom as soon as they feel the urge to urinate. They then hold the urine as long as they can and, when they can hold it no longer, start to urinate and then stop and start the urine stream. This exercise strengthens the sphincter and gives children confidence that they can make it to the bathroom before they have an accident.

Gradual lengthening of voiding intervals (if detrusor instability or dysfunctional voiding is suspected)

Changes in behaviors (eg, delayed urination) through positive reinforcement and scheduled urination (time voiding): Children are reminded to urinate by a clock that vibrates or sounds an alarm (preferable to having a parent in the reminder role).

Use of correct voiding methods to discourage retention of urine in the vagina: In girls with vaginal pooling of urine, treatment is to encourage sitting facing backward on the toilet bowl or sitting facing forward with the knees wide apart, which will spread the introitus and allow direct flow of urine into the toilet bowl.

