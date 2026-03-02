Bronchiolitis is an acute viral infection of the lower respiratory tract affecting infants < 24 months. It is most commonly caused by respiratory syncytial virus. Typical symptoms are respiratory distress, wheezing, and/or crackles. Diagnosis is suspected by history, including presentation during a known epidemic. The viral infection can be identified with a rapid assay or nucleic acid amplification test. Treatment is primarily supportive with supplemental oxygen and hydration as needed. Prognosis is generally excellent, but some patients develop apnea or respiratory failure.
Bronchiolitis is the most common lower respiratory tract infection in young children worldwide. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) causes up to 80% of all bronchiolitis cases (1).
In the United States, bronchiolitis is responsible for approximately 18% of all pediatric hospitalizations and 10% of pediatric intensive care unit admissions per year (2); however, mortality is very low.
Most cases of bronchiolitis occur in winter. In the northern hemisphere, peak incidence is from December to February (2). In the southern hemisphere, peak incidence is from May to July.
Bronchiolitis often occurs in epidemics and mostly in children < 24 months of age, with a peak incidence between 2 months and 6 months of age (1).
General references
1. Dalziel SR, Haskell L, O'Brien S, et al. Bronchiolitis. Lancet. 2022;400(10349):392-406. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(22)01016-9
2. Remien KA, Amarin JZ, Horvat CM, et al. Admissions for Bronchiolitis at Children's Hospitals Before and During the COVID-19 Pandemic. JAMA Netw Open. 2023;6(10):e2339884. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.39884
Etiology of Bronchiolitis
Most cases of bronchiolitis are caused by:
Rhinovirus
Less frequent causes are influenza viruses A and B, parainfluenza viruses types 1 and 2, human metapneumovirus, adenoviruses, and Mycoplasma pneumoniae.
Risk factors for more severe disease include younger age, gestational age at birth (ie, preterm), low birth weight, comorbidities (eg, chronic lung disease), and exposure to tobacco smoke and secondhand smoke (1).
Etiology reference
1. Loveys K, Borland ML, Oakley E, et al. Risk Factors for Severe Bronchiolitis in Australian and Aotearoa New Zealand Infants: A Systematic Review. J Paediatr Child Health. 2025;61(10):1549-1565. doi:10.1111/jpc.70165
Pathophysiology of Bronchiolitis
The virus spreads from the upper respiratory tract to the medium and small bronchi and bronchioles, causing epithelial necrosis and initiating an inflammatory response. For RSV, infection and cellular damage ensue when the virus binds to ciliated epithelial cells of the bronchioles and alveolar pneumocytes via surface glycoproteins F and G (1). The developing edema and exudate result in partial obstruction, which is most pronounced on expiration and leads to alveolar air trapping. Complete obstruction and absorption of the trapped air may lead to multiple areas of atelectasis, which can be exacerbated by breathing high inspired oxygen concentrations.
Pathophysiology reference
1. Meissner HC. Viral Bronchiolitis in Children. N Engl J Med. 2016;374(1):62-72. doi:10.1056/NEJMra1413456
Symptoms and Signs of Bronchiolitis
Typically, an affected infant has symptoms of upper respiratory infection. Some infants have progressively increasing respiratory distress characterized by tachypnea, retractions, and a wheezy or hacking cough.
Infants < 2 months of age and infants born prematurely may present with recurrent apneic spells followed by resolution of apnea and onset of more typical symptoms and signs of bronchiolitis over 24 to 48 hours. Signs of distress may include circumoral cyanosis, deepening retractions, and audible wheezing. Fever is usually, but not always, present. Infants initially appear nontoxic and are not in distress early in the course of the disease, despite tachypnea and retractions, but may become increasingly lethargic as the infection progresses. Hypoxemia is the rule in more severely affected infants.
Dehydration may result from vomiting and decreased oral intake. With fatigue, respirations may become more shallow and ineffective, leading to respiratory acidosis. Auscultation reveals wheezing, prolonged expiration, and, often, fine crackles.
More than half of children 3 to 18 months old have accompanying acute otitis media (1).
Symptoms and signs reference
1. Gomaa MA, Galal O, Mahmoud MS: Risk of acute otitis media in relation to acute bronchiolitis in children. Int J Pediatr Otorhinolaryngol 76(1):49-51, 2012. doi: 10.1016/j.ijporl.2011.09.029
Diagnosis of Bronchiolitis
Exclusion of other causes
Pulse oximetry
Chest radiograph for more severe cases
Testing for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in seriously ill children using rapid antigen or molecular diagnostic tests
The diagnosis of bronchiolitis is suspected by history, physical examination findings, and occurrence of the illness as part of an epidemic (1). Differential diagnoses must be excluded.
Patients suspected of having bronchiolitis should undergo pulse oximetry to evaluate oxygenation. No further testing is required for mild cases with normal oxygen levels, but in cases of hypoxemia and severe respiratory distress, a chest radiograph supports the diagnosis and typically shows hyperinflated lungs, depressed diaphragm, and prominent hilar markings. Infiltrates resulting from atelectasis and/or RSV pneumonia may be present; RSV pneumonia is relatively common among infants with RSV bronchiolitis.
RSV rapid antigen testing or nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT, available as single or multiplex PCR assays) may be done on nasal washings, nasal aspirates, or nasal swabs and is diagnostic but not generally recommended for uncomplicated bronchiolitis (1, 2). Testing for RSV may be reserved for patients with illness severe enough to require hospitalization because it may guide isolation and bed assignment decisions. The sensitivities and specificities of available testing methods are high (> 80 and 90% for rapid antigen assay and > 90% and up to 99% for NAAT) (2). Other laboratory testing is nonspecific and is not routinely indicated.
Differential diagnosis
Differential diagnoses must be considered before a presumptive diagnosis of bronchiolitis is made. Important alternative diagnoses to exclude include the following:
Asthma: Asthma must be excluded in children > 18 months of age. Viral infections can trigger asthma exacerbations that mimic bronchiolitis, especially in a child > 18 months of age with previous episodes of wheezing and a family history of asthma.
Gastroesophageal reflux with aspiration: Recurrent episodes of gastric reflux and aspiration of gastric contents in infants may present similarly to bronchiolitis.
Foreign body aspiration: It can occasionally cause a sudden onset of wheezing in the absence of upper respiratory infection symptoms, and the lung examination is asymmetric (eg, decreased breath sounds ipsilateral to the foreign body).
Heart failure associated with a left-to-right shunt: It typically presents at 2 to 3 months of age and can mimic bronchiolitis.
Diagnosis references
1. Ralston SL, Lieberthal AS, Meissner HC, et al. Clinical practice guideline: the diagnosis, management, and prevention of bronchiolitis. Pediatrics. 2014;134(5):e1474-e1502. doi:10.1542/peds.2014-2742
2. Oppenlander KE, Chung AA, Clabaugh D. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Bronchiolitis: Rapid Evidence Review. Am Fam Physician. 2023;108(1):52-57.
Treatment of Bronchiolitis
Supportive therapy
Oxygen supplementation as needed
IV hydration as needed
Sometimes bronchodilators
The treatment of bronchiolitis is usually supportive, and most children can be managed at home with hydration and comfort measures (1). Patients who are at risk of developing severe disease should be hospitalized.
Indications for hospitalization include (2):
Accelerating respiratory distress
Hypoxia (especially if initial oxygen saturation was < 90%)
Apnea by history
Ill appearance (eg, cyanosis, lethargy, fatigue)
Inadequate oral intake or dehydration
Other considerations for hospitalization include age < 2 months (2). Additionally, children with an underlying disorder such as cardiac disease, immunodeficiency, or chronic lung disease (eg, bronchopulmonary dysplasia), which puts them at high risk of severe or complicated disease, also should be considered for hospitalization.
In hospitalized children, 30 to 40% oxygen delivered by nasal cannula, tent, or face mask is usually sufficient to maintain adequate oxygen saturation > 90%. Endotracheal intubation is indicated for severe recurrent apnea, hypoxemia unresponsive to oxygen therapy, or CO2 retention or if the child cannot clear bronchial secretions. High-flow nasal cannula therapy, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, or both are often used to avoid intubation in patients who are at risk of respiratory failure.
Hydration may be maintained with frequent small feedings of clear liquids. For sicker children, fluids should be given IV initially, and the level of hydration should be monitored by urine output and specific gravity and by serum electrolyte determinations.
Bronchodilators are not uniformly effective, but a substantial subset of children may respond with short-term improvement. This is particularly true of infants who have wheezed previously. Bronchodilator use has not been found to reduce rates of hospital or intensive care unit admission, emergency department return visits, or ventilation rates (3).
Inhaled or systemic glucocorticoids are not recommended for the first episode of bronchiolitis. Glucocorticoid therapy is reasonable for patients > 12 months of age with recurrent episodes of wheezing, especially if there is clinical concern for asthma, because there may be overlap between the clinical symptoms of bronchiolitis and virally induced exacerbation of asthma.
Ribavirin, an antiviral medication active in vitro against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, and measles, has not been found to be beneficial when administered to patients with uncomplicated RSV infection (Ribavirin, an antiviral medication active in vitro against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, and measles, has not been found to be beneficial when administered to patients with uncomplicated RSV infection (4), and its routine use for the treatment of RSV bronchiolitis is not recommended. However, there may be a role for the use of ribavirin in immunocompromised children with severe RSV infection (see Treatment of RSV).
Antibiotics are not indicated in the treatment of severe bronchiolitis unless a secondary bacterial infection (a rare sequela) occurs.
The approach to prevention of RSV is discussed separately (see Prevention of RSV for indications).
Treatment references
1. Ralston SL, Lieberthal AS, Meissner HC, et al. Clinical practice guideline: the diagnosis, management, and prevention of bronchiolitis. Pediatrics. 2014;134(5):e1474-e1502. doi:10.1542/peds.2014-2742
2. Oppenlander KE, Chung AA, Clabaugh D. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Bronchiolitis: Rapid Evidence Review. Am Fam Physician. 2023;108(1):52-57.
3. Shanahan KH, Monuteaux MC, Nagler J, Bachur RG. Early Use of Bronchodilators and Outcomes in Bronchiolitis. Pediatrics. 2021;148(2):e2020040394. doi:10.1542/peds.2020-040394
4. Guerguerian AM, Gauthier M, Lebel MH, Farrell CA, Lacroix J. Ribavirin in ventilated respiratory syncytial virus bronchiolitis. A randomized, placebo-controlled trial. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 1999;160(3):829-834. doi:10.1164/ajrccm.160.3.9810013
Prognosis for Bronchiolitis
The prognosis for bronchiolitis is usually excellent. Most children recover in 3 to 5 days without sequelae, although wheezing and cough may continue for 2 to 4 weeks. In the United States, mortality is < 0.1% when medical care is timely and adequate (1). Mortality rates are higher in children in resource-limited regions of the world (2).
An increased incidence of asthma is suspected in children who have had bronchiolitis in early childhood, but the association is controversial because the children who later develop asthma may be more severely affected by RSV and therefore are more likely to seek medical attention.
Prognosis references
1. Fujiogi M, Goto T, Yasunaga H, et al. Trends in Bronchiolitis Hospitalizations in the United States: 2000-2016. Pediatrics. 2019;144(6):e20192614. doi:10.1542/peds.2019-2614
2. World health Organization (WHO). Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). March 25, 2025. Accessed January 12, 2026.
Key Points
Bronchiolitis is an acute, viral, lower respiratory tract infection affecting children < 24 months and is typically caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), rhinovirus, or parainfluenza virus type 3.
Edema and exudate in medium and small bronchi and bronchioles cause partial obstruction and air trapping; atelectasis and/or pneumonia cause hypoxemia in more severe cases.
Typical manifestations include fever, tachypnea, retractions, wheezing, and cough.
History and physical examination are usually adequate for diagnosis, but more severely ill children should have pulse oximetry, chest radiograph, and rapid antigen testing or molecular diagnostic testing for RSV.
Indications for hospitalization include accelerating respiratory distress, hypoxia, ill appearance (eg, cyanosis, lethargy, fatigue), apnea by history, and inadequate oral intake or dehydration.
Treatment is supportive; bronchodilators sometimes relieve symptoms but do not shorten hospitalization, and systemic glucocorticoids are not indicated in previously well infants with bronchiolitis.
Passive immunization against RSV is recommended for all appropriate children < 19 months of age.