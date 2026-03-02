Supportive therapy

Oxygen supplementation as needed

IV hydration as needed

Sometimes bronchodilators

The treatment of bronchiolitis is usually supportive, and most children can be managed at home with hydration and comfort measures (1). Patients who are at risk of developing severe disease should be hospitalized.

Indications for hospitalization include (2):

Accelerating respiratory distress

Hypoxia (especially if initial oxygen saturation was < 90%)

Apnea by history

Ill appearance (eg, cyanosis, lethargy, fatigue)

Inadequate oral intake or dehydration

Other considerations for hospitalization include age < 2 months (2). Additionally, children with an underlying disorder such as cardiac disease, immunodeficiency, or chronic lung disease (eg, bronchopulmonary dysplasia), which puts them at high risk of severe or complicated disease, also should be considered for hospitalization.

In hospitalized children, 30 to 40% oxygen delivered by nasal cannula, tent, or face mask is usually sufficient to maintain adequate oxygen saturation > 90%. Endotracheal intubation is indicated for severe recurrent apnea, hypoxemia unresponsive to oxygen therapy, or CO2 retention or if the child cannot clear bronchial secretions. High-flow nasal cannula therapy, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, or both are often used to avoid intubation in patients who are at risk of respiratory failure.

Hydration may be maintained with frequent small feedings of clear liquids. For sicker children, fluids should be given IV initially, and the level of hydration should be monitored by urine output and specific gravity and by serum electrolyte determinations.

Bronchodilators are not uniformly effective, but a substantial subset of children may respond with short-term improvement. This is particularly true of infants who have wheezed previously. Bronchodilator use has not been found to reduce rates of hospital or intensive care unit admission, emergency department return visits, or ventilation rates (3).

Inhaled or systemic glucocorticoids are not recommended for the first episode of bronchiolitis. Glucocorticoid therapy is reasonable for patients > 12 months of age with recurrent episodes of wheezing, especially if there is clinical concern for asthma, because there may be overlap between the clinical symptoms of bronchiolitis and virally induced exacerbation of asthma.

Ribavirin, an antiviral medication active in vitro against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, and measles, has not been found to be beneficial when administered to patients with uncomplicated RSV infection ( Ribavirin, an antiviral medication active in vitro against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, and measles, has not been found to be beneficial when administered to patients with uncomplicated RSV infection (4), and its routine use for the treatment of RSV bronchiolitis is not recommended. However, there may be a role for the use of ribavirin in immunocompromised children with severe RSV infection (see Treatment of RSV).

Antibiotics are not indicated in the treatment of severe bronchiolitis unless a secondary bacterial infection (a rare sequela) occurs.

The approach to prevention of RSV is discussed separately (see Prevention of RSV for indications).