skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualProfessional Version
Search icon

Introduction to Hereditary Periodic Fever Syndromes

ByGil Amarilyo, MD, Tel Aviv University
Reviewed ByMichael SD Agus, MD, Harvard Medical School
Reviewed/Revised Modified Nov 2025
v1103985
View Patient Education

Hereditary periodic fever syndromes are a subset of hereditary autoinflammatory disorders characterized by recurrent fever and other symptoms that are not explained by other causes.

Most patients develop symptoms during childhood; < 10% develop symptoms after age 18.

Disorders include:

Sporadic forms of the above hereditary periodic fever syndromes are possible.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
iOS ANDROID
iOS ANDROID
iOS ANDROID