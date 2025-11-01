Familial Mediterranean Fever

FMF is caused by:

Mutations in the MEFV gene on the short arm of chromosome 16

FMF is characterized by incomplete penetrance and highly variable expressivity. Mutations are classically inherited in an autosomal recessive manner (ie, biallelic pathogenic mutations are present) (1). However, clinical symptoms have been observed in patients with only one identified pathogenic mutation (heterozygotes, ie, autosomal dominant manner with partial penetration). In addition, rarely, FMF symptoms may be present in patients with no known pathogenic MEFV mutation. Conversely, asymptomatic patients have been incidentally found to carry MEFV mutations (pathogenic, nonpathogenic, or an as-yet-unidentified variant).

FMF mutations are gain-of-function, that is, they confer new or enhanced activity on a protein, with a gene dosage effect (ie, more copies of the abnormal gene convey a greater effect). The MEFV gene normally codes a protein called pyrin (also known as marenostrin), which is expressed in circulating neutrophils.

Pyrin plays a role in innate immunity. It senses modifications in the activity of the small GTPase RhoA, a molecular switch that regulates a variety of signal transduction pathways including cytoskeletal organization. Pathogen virulence toxins (such as Clostridioides difficile, Burkholderia cenocepacia, and Vibrio cholera) downregulate RhoA activity and cause an assembly pyrin along with other proteins into a pyrin inflammasome, which eventually results in the production of the proinflammatory cytokine interleukin-1 beta (IL-1 beta). MEFV pathogenic variants favor the active state of pyrin and give rise to cell membrane rupture (pyroptosis) and the release of proinflammatory cytokines (2).

There is strong evidence to support the hypothesis that Yersinia pestis, the cause of bubonic plague, led to the positive selection of FMF-associated MEFV mutations (3). These mutations may have evolved to confer a selective advantage to certain people exposed to Y. pestis.

Alterations in the gut microbiome have been associated with genotypic and phenotypic interactions in FMF (4). In one case-control study, gut microbiota of patients with FMF were found to have increased proinflammatory bacteria compared to controls without FMF; resistance to colchicine was also associated with specific microbiota alterations.