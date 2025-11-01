Sometimes glucocorticoids, colchicine, cimetidine, and/or tonsillectomy

Treatment of PFAPA syndrome is not always necessary and depends on the frequency and severity of attacks (1).

Treatment can include abortive treatment with glucocorticoids, such as a single dose of prednisone or betamethasone, which, when given at the onset of an episode, can dramatically abort fever attacks in a few hours, or prophylactic treatment with cimetidine, colchicine, and, rarely, tonsillectomy (2, 3).

Other medications such as anakinra and canakinumab have been tried with some success in refractory cases.

PFAPA syndrome is a relatively benign and self-limited disease in which episodes gradually become less severe, less frequent, and shorter in duration over time. Spontaneous resolution typically occurs by age 10 but may persist into adolescence in some patients.