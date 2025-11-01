TNF Receptor–Associated Periodic Syndrome (TRAPS)

The clinical features of TRAPS broadly resemble those of familial Mediterranean fever.

Attacks usually begin before age 10. Febrile attacks typically last 7 to 21 days (average of 10 days) (1).

The most distinctive features of an attack are fever, migratory myalgias, and swelling in the extremities. The overlying skin is erythematous and tender.

Other symptoms of TRAPS may include headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea or constipation, nausea, painful conjunctivitis, periorbital edema, arthralgia, rash, and testicular pain. Males are prone to developing inguinal hernias.

Although most episodes occur spontaneously, specific triggers have been reported by some patients (eg, physical or emotional stress, injuries, infection).

Amyloidosis involving the kidneys has been reported in about 10% of patients at a median age of 43 years (1).

Autoinflammatory Periodic Fever Disorders