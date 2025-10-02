skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualProfessional Version
Search icon

Introduction to Connective Tissue Disorders in Children

ByEsra Meidan, MD, Boston Children's Hospital
Reviewed ByMichael SD Agus, MD, Harvard Medical School
Reviewed/Revised Modified Oct 2025
v1093841
View Patient Education

Connective tissue is the structural framework of the body composed of extracellular matrix components (eg, collagen, elastin, proteoglycans) that provides support, structure, and protection to other organs and tissues.

Some connective tissue disorders involve primary biochemical abnormalities or structural defects and are known to be genetic, whereas others are of unknown etiology. These disorders include:

Other disorders involve acquired chondromalacia or tendinopathy related to abnormal biomechanics and/or overuse:

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
iOS ANDROID
iOS ANDROID
iOS ANDROID