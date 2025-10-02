Cutis laxa, which can be hereditary or acquired, is caused by abnormal elastin metabolism that results in fragmented elastin and thus reduced elasticity of the skin. Copper deficiency, elastin quantity and morphology, and elastases and elastase inhibitors, are implicated in the abnormal elastin degradation (1, 2).

Hereditary cutis laxa is caused by a variety of autosomal dominant, autosomal recessive, and X-linked recessive mutations in genes involved in elastin synthesis, extracellular matrix proteins, and copper metabolism. cutis laxa is caused by a variety of autosomal dominant, autosomal recessive, and X-linked recessive mutations in genes involved in elastin synthesis, extracellular matrix proteins, and copper metabolism.

Acquired cutis laxa may develop after exposure to environmental factors including medications (hypersensitivity reactions), infections, hematologic problems, and inflammatory diseases. There are 2 types of acquired cutis laxa (3). Type 1 occurs mostly in adults but can also occur at any age. This type may be widespread or localized to a specific part of the body with or without systemic involvement. Type 2 is localized and occurs after acute inflammatory skin lesions.