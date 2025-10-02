Nail-Patella Syndrome

There is bilateral hypoplasia, dysplasia, or absence of the patella; subluxation of the radial head at the elbows; and bilateral accessory iliac horns. Bone fractures may occur.

Fingernails and toenails are absent, hypoplastic, or dystrophic, with pitting and ridges.

Renal dysfunction occurs in 30 to 50% of patients due to focal segmental glomerular deposits of IgM and C3. Proteinuria, hypertension, and hematuria are the most common manifestations, and up to 15% of patients with renal involvement slowly progress to kidney failure (1).

Patients may develop glaucoma.