Jejunoileal Atresia

Jejunoileal atresias occur as a result of an ischemic insult during pregnancy. The ischemic insult can be due to intussusception, perforation, volvulus, intestinal strangulation via a hernia, or thromboembolism. Maternal smoking and cocaine use have been associated with intestinal atresia (1).

The estimated incidence is approximately 1 in 10,000 live births. Jejunoileal atresias are equally distributed between the jejunum and ileum (2–5).

Associated congenital anomalies are seen in up to half of cases (6). The most common are urogenital anomalies.

The most common associated conditions are congenital heart disease, cystic fibrosis, malrotation, and gastroschisis.

Peritoneal calcifications suggest the presence of meconium peritonitis, which is a sign of intrauterine intestinal perforation and can be seen in approximately 10% of cases. The presence of meconium peritonitis should raise suspicion of meconium ileus and cystic fibrosis (5).