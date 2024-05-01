Overview of Antibacterial Medications

In vivo antibiotic effectiveness is affected by many factors, including

Pharmacokinetics: The time course of antibiotic levels, which are affected by factors such as absorption, distribution (concentration in fluids and tissues, protein binding), rate of metabolism, and excretion

Pharmacodynamics: The antimicrobial activity of local antibiotic concentrations on the target pathogen and that pathogen's response, including resistance

Presence of foreign materials

Control of source of infection

Drug interactions or inhibiting substances

Host defense mechanisms

Bactericidal antibiotics kill bacteria. Bacteriostatic antibiotics slow or stop in vitro bacterial growth. These definitions are not absolute; bacteriostatic antibiotics may kill some susceptible bacterial species, and bactericidal antibiotics may only inhibit growth of some susceptible bacterial species. More precise quantitative methods identify the minimum in vitro concentration at which an antibiotic can inhibit growth (minimum inhibitory concentration [MIC]) or kill (minimum bactericidal concentration [MBC]). An antibiotic with bactericidal activity may improve bacterial killing when host defenses are impaired locally at the site of infection (eg, in meningitis or endocarditis) or systemically (eg, in patients who are neutropenic or immunocompromised in other ways). However, there are limited clinical data indicating that a bactericidal antibiotic should be selected over a bacteriostatic antibiotic simply on the basis of that classification. Antibiotic selection for optimal efficacy should be based on how the drug concentration varies over time in relation to the MIC rather than whether the antibiotic has bactericidal or bacteriostatic activity.

Antibiotics can be grouped into 3 general categories (4) based on the pharmacokinetics that optimizes antimicrobial activity (pharmacodynamics):

Concentration-dependent: The magnitude by which the peak concentration exceeds the MIC (typically expressed as the peak-to-MIC ratio) best correlates with antimicrobial activity

Time-dependent: The duration of the dosing interval in which the antibiotic concentration exceeds the MIC (typically expressed as the percentage of time above MIC) best correlates with antimicrobial activity

Exposure-dependent: The amount of drug given relative to the MIC (the amount of drug is the 24-hour area under the concentration-time curve [AUC24]; the AUC24-to-MIC ratio best correlates with antimicrobial activity)

Aminoglycosides, fluoroquinolones, and daptomycin exhibit concentration-dependent bactericidal activity. Increasing their concentrations from levels slightly above the MIC to levels far above the MIC increases the rate and extent of their bactericidal activity. In addition, if concentrations exceed the MIC even briefly, aminoglycosides and fluoroquinolones have a post-antibiotic effect (PAE) on residual bacteria; duration of PAE is also concentration-dependent. If PAEs are long, drug levels can be below the MIC for extended periods without loss of efficacy, allowing less frequent dosing. Consequently, aminoglycosides and fluoroquinolones are usually most effective as intermittent boluses that reach peak free serum levels (ie, the portion of the antibiotic not bound to serum protein) ≥ 10 times the MIC of the bacteria.

Beta-lactams, clarithromycin, and erythromycin exhibit time-dependent bactericidal activity. Increasing their free serum concentration above the MIC does not increase their bactericidal activity, and their in vivo killing is generally slow. In addition, because there is no or very brief residual inhibition of bacterial growth after concentrations fall below the MIC (ie, minimal post-antibiotic effect), beta-lactams are most often effective when serum levels of free drug (drug not bound to serum protein) exceed the MIC for ≥ 50% of the time. Because ceftriaxone has a long serum half-life (about 8 hours), free serum levels exceed the MIC of very susceptible pathogens for the entire 24-hour dosing interval. However, for beta-lactams that have serum half-lives of ≤ 2 hours, frequent dosing or continuous infusion is required to optimize the time above the MIC.

Most antimicrobials have exposure-dependent antibacterial activity best characterized by the AUC-to-MIC ratio (see figure Time vs Concentration of a Single Dose of a Theoretical Antibiotic). Vancomycin, tetracyclines, and clindamycin are examples.