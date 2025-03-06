Drug interactions are changes in a drug’s effects due to recent or concurrent use of another drug(s) (drug-drug interactions), ingestion of food (drug-nutrient interactions), or ingestion of dietary supplements (dietary supplement-drug interactions).

A drug-drug interaction may increase or decrease the effects of one or both drugs. Clinically significant interactions are often predictable and usually undesired (see table Some Medications With Potentially Serious Drug-Drug Interactions ). Adverse effects or therapeutic failure may result. Rarely, clinicians can use predictable drug-drug interactions to produce a desired therapeutic effect. For example, coadministration of lopinavir and ritonavir to patients with HIV infection results in altered metabolism of lopinavir and increases serum lopinavir concentrations and effectiveness.

Table Some Medications With Potentially Serious Drug-Drug Interactions* Table

In therapeutic duplication, 2 medications with similar properties are taken at the same time and have additive effects. For example, taking a benzodiazepine for anxiety and another benzodiazepine at bedtime for insomnia may have a cumulative effect, leading to toxicity.

Drug interactions involve

In pharmacodynamic interactions, one medication alters the sensitivity or responsiveness of tissues to another medication by having the same (agonistic) or a blocking (antagonistic) effect. These effects usually occur at the receptor level but may occur intracellularly.

In pharmacokinetic interactions, a medication alters absorption, distribution, protein binding, metabolism, or excretion of another medication. Thus, the amount and persistence of available medication at receptor sites is changed. Pharmacokinetic interactions alter magnitude and duration, not type, of effect. They can often be predicted based on knowledge of the individual medications or detected by monitoring medication concentrations or clinical signs.