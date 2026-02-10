Biopsy of the Kidneys, Bladder, and Prostate

Prostate biopsy

Prostate biopsy is usually done to diagnose prostate cancer. Contraindications include bleeding diathesis, acute prostatitis, and UTIs. Patient preparation includes stopping aspirin, antiplatelet medications, and anticoagulants appropriately before biopsy; preoperative antibiotics; and an enema to clear the rectum. With the patient in a lateral or lithotomy position, the prostate is located by palpation or, preferably, transrectal ultrasound in which an ultrasound probe inserted in the rectum provides images to help guide placement of the biopsy needle. The needle typically is inserted through the ultrasound probe or may, alternatively, be inserted through the perineum. Multiple samples (10 to 20) are usually taken. When available, a multiparametric MRI image can be digitally combined (fused) with the ultrasound image to better identify lesions that need to be biopsied. Multiparametric MRI results are scored according to the MRI PI-RADS system in which the malignant potential of a lesion is expressed on a scale of 1 (low risk) to 5 (highest risk) of identifying an aggressive cancer (1, 2).

Overlying structures (perineum or rectum) are anesthetized, a spring-loaded biopsy needle is inserted into the prostate, and tissue cores are obtained. Complications include the following: