Polymorphous light eruption

Polymorphous light eruption is the most common photosensitive reaction to UV radiation and sometimes visible light (2). It does not seem to be associated with systemic disease or medications. It is considered an immunologically mediated photodermatosis, representing a delayed-type hypersensitivity (type IV hypersensitivity) reaction to unidentified skin antigens that are activated by sunlight (3). Pathogenesis likely involves a combination of failure of normal UV-induced immunosuppression, altered immune cell infiltration, and abnormal cytokine responses such as cutaneous IL-36 upregulation. Genetic factors (eg, polymorphisms in NOD-2, TLR-5) may contribute to susceptibility (4), A positive family history in some patients suggests a genetic risk factor.

Eruptions appear on sun-exposed areas, usually 30 minutes to several hours after exposure; however, sometimes eruptions may not appear for up to several days. Lesions are pruritic, erythematous, and often papular but may be papulovesicular or plaquelike. They are more common among women and people from northern climates when first exposed to spring or summer sun than among those exposed to sun year-round.

Polymorphous Light Eruption Hide Details This photo shows erythematous papules and plaques on the upper trunk. Image courtesy of E. Laurie Tolman, MD.

The diagnosis of polymorphous light eruption is made by history, skin findings on physical examination, and exclusion of other photosensitivity disorders. Diagnosis sometimes requires reproduction of the lesions with phototesting when the patient is not using any potentially photosensitizing medications.

The treatment of polymorphous light eruption is guided by the severity of clinical manifestations. Often, lesions are self-limited and spontaneously improve over the course of a few days to weeks as summer progresses. Mild to moderate eruptions are treated with topical glucocorticoids. More severely affected patients may benefit from desensitization in early spring by graduated exposure to UV radiation with low-dose narrowband UVB (311 to 313 nm) phototherapy (see Phototherapy). Patients with disabling disease may require a course of oral immunosuppressive therapy such as prednisone, azathioprine, cyclosporine, or hydroxychloroquine. ). Patients with disabling disease may require a course of oral immunosuppressive therapy such as prednisone, azathioprine, cyclosporine, or hydroxychloroquine.

Preventive measures include using a broad-spectrum sunscreen and avoiding sun exposure. Some evidence suggests that antioxidants such as the dietary supplement Polypodium leucotomos, a natural tropical fern extract, may help prevent polymorphous light eruption, but further studies are needed (5).