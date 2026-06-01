Principles of Topical Dermatologic Therapy

Anti-inflammatory agents

Topical anti-inflammatory agents are either glucocorticoids or nonglucocorticoids.

Glucocorticoids are the mainstay of treatment for most noninfectious inflammatory dermatoses (1). Lotions are useful on intertriginous areas and the face. Gels are useful on the scalp and when some drying is needed between the toes to treat tinea pedis. Creams are useful on the face and in intertriginous areas and for management of inflammatory dermatoses. Ointments are useful for dry scaly areas and when increased potency is required. Glucocorticoid-impregnated tape is useful to protect an area from excoriation. It also increases glucocorticoid absorption and therefore potency.

Topical glucocorticoids range in potency from mild (class VII) to superpotent (class I—see table Relative Potency of Selected Topical Glucocorticoids ). Intrinsic differences in potency are attributable to fluorination or chlorination (halogenation) of the compound.

Table Relative Potency of Selected Topical Glucocorticoids Table

Topical glucocorticoids are generally applied 2 to 3 times a day, but high-potency formulations may require application only once a day or even less frequently. Most dermatoses are treated with mid-potency to high-potency formulations; mild formulations are better for mild inflammation and for use on the face or intertriginous areas, especially in children, where systemic absorption and local adverse effects are more likely. All agents have the potential to cause local skin atrophy, striae, and acneiform eruptions when used for > 1 month. This effect is particularly problematic on the thinner skin of the face, axillae, or genitals. Glucocorticoids also promote fungal growth. Contact dermatitis in reaction to preservatives and additives is also common with prolonged use. Contact dermatitis to the glucocorticoid itself may also occur. Perioral dermatitis can occur with mid-potency formulations used on the face but is uncommon with mild formulations. High-potency formulations are typically used for recalcitrant dermatitides such as on the hands (eg, dyshidrotic eczema) but has to potential to be systemically absorbed, leading to adrenal suppression when used in children, over extensive skin surfaces, under occlusive dressings, or for long periods. Relative contraindications include conditions in which infection plays an underlying role and acneiform disorders.

Nonglucocorticoid anti-inflammatory agents include tar preparations. Tar comes in the form of crude coal tar and is indicated for psoriasis. Adverse effects include irritation, folliculitis, staining of clothes and furniture, and photosensitization. Contraindications include infected skin. Several herbal products are commonly used in commercial products, but their effectiveness has not been well established. Among the most popular are chamomile and calendula. For atopic dermatitis, the topical calcineurin inhibitors pimecrolimus and tacrolimus and the topical phosphodiesterase-4 (PD-4) inhibitor crisaborole may be used. For seborrheic dermatitis and psoriasis, another PD-4 inhibitor, roflumilast, has been found to be clinically efficacious ( 2, 3). The topical Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor ruxolitinib is also now being used ( 4). Delgocitinib is another JAK inhibitor that has been found to be effective when used for hand dermatitis and for atopic dermatitis ( 1, 5, 6). Tapinarof is a topical agent which acts as an aryl hydrocarbon receptor agonist for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis ( 7).