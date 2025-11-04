How To Do Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation

Noninvasive positive pressure ventilation (NPPV) is ventilatory assistance without an invasive artificial airway. It is delivered to a spontaneously breathing patient via a tight-fitting mask that covers the nose or both the nose and mouth. Because the airway is unprotected, aspiration is possible, so patients must have adequate alertness and airway-protective reflexes.

(See also Overview of Mechanical Ventilation.)

NPPV can be given as:

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP)

Bilevel positive airway pressure (BPAP), which is triggered by the patient’s respirations

With CPAP, constant pressure is maintained throughout the respiratory cycle with no additional inspiratory support.

When using BPAP, the physician sets both the expiratory positive airway pressure (EPAP, which is the physiologic equivalent of CPAP and positive end-expiratory pressure [PEEP]) and the inspiratory positive airway pressure (IPAP).

Contraindications to Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation Absolute contraindications: Cardiac or respiratory arrest, or impending arrest

Severe upper gastrointestinal bleeding

Facial deformity or trauma

Upper airway obstruction

Copious secretions or inability to clear secretions

Vomiting (which may result in aspiration) or impaired gastric emptying (as occurs with ileus, bowel obstruction, or pregnancy), which increases risk of vomiting

Imminent indication for surgery or need to be in a setting inaccessible for close monitoring for prolonged procedures

Obtundation or inability to cooperate with instructions

Complications of Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation Possible aspiration into the unprotected airway

Barotrauma, including simple pneumothorax and tension pneumothorax

Equipment for Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation BPAP machine (or ventilator capable of providing BPAP)

Face mask or nasal mask

Head strap, to secure the mask against the patient’s face

Additional Considerations for Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation IPAP must be set below esophageal opening pressure (20 cm water) to avoid gastric insufflation.

Indications for conversion to endotracheal intubation and conventional mechanical ventilation include the development of decreased alertness and transport to a surgical suite where control of the airway and full ventilatory support are desired.

Positioning for Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation The patient may be seated upright or be semirecumbent.

Step-by-Step Description of Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation Noninvasive Positive Pressure ... video Determine the appropriate face mask size.

Secure the forehead part of the head strap about the patient’s head. Do not fasten the strap too tightly; allow one or two finger widths under the strap and then tighten it.

Fasten the lower straps to the mask on each side.

Attach the top portion of the mask to the forehead strap. This top portion of the mask may have fine adjustments: in or out, up or down, to optimize patient comfort.

Connect the BPAP tubing to the patient, with the carbon dioxide release valve pointing away from the patient.

Typical initial BPAP pressure settings are: IPAP = 10 to 12 cm water and EPAP = 5 to 7 cm water.

Adjust the position of the mask as needed to maintain a good seal against the face. A small air leak, such as 5 L/minute, is negligible.

Sequentially observe the patient, beginning 30 minutes after initiating BPAP, to assess ventilation and patient comfort, and increase IPAP as needed (to a maximum of 20 cm water).

Aftercare for Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation It is important to monitor patients closely after beginning NPPV to identify those whose condition does not improve (usually within 1 to 2 hours) and who therefore may need endotracheal intubation. Serial blood gas measurements may help guide management.